Free Early Screenings of ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Announced by James Cameron

Twentieth Century Fox is inviting fans across the country to be the very first to experience the highly-anticipated action-adventure epic Alita: Battle Angel from producers James Cameron and Jon Landau of Avatar and director Robert Rodriguez of Sin City on Thursday, January 31.

The special advanced screenings will be held at 7pm in each respective time zone, as showing take place in Dolby Cinema in 3D, IMAX 3D, and other 3D premiere large format theaters. In addition to the film, fans at selected theaters will get to see a conversation with the filmmakers and cast including James Cameron, Jon Landau, director Robert Rodriguez and cast members Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, and Keean Johnson and a special inside look at the making of the film.

“People may have heard of Alita, but don’t know who she is,” Cameron said. “Why is she called the Battle Angel? What is her world like? Well, I think you’ve simply got to see it to believe it. And the best way to see it is in a cinema, and in gorgeous 3D, the way Robert Rodriguez shot it. So we’ve decided to do some special free screenings, for fans around the country, to introduce our Alita to the world. When you see how big a heart she has, and what she stands for, and how she kicks major butt — you’re going to fall in love with her, the way I did.”

Fans eager to get a look at Alita: Battle Angel can RSVP for free screening at ExperienceAlita.com. They can also submit questions for the filmmakers and cast on Cameron’s new Instagram account, @JamesCameronOfficial, as well as his Facebook page, @OfficialJamesCameron. Use of #ExperienceAlita is being encouraged.

On Monday, ComicBook.com’s ComicBook NOW special will go behind-the-scenes of Alita: Battle Angel, offering up a look at how Salazar suited up in full performance capture gear to bring her titular cyborg hero to life. The Alita: Battle Angel special will air at 2pm ET on Facebook.com/ComicbookNOW.

#CBNow is suiting up and jumping into the world of #Alita: Battle Angel! Tune in tomorrow at 2:00pm ET on //t.co/iF0zi1askW! pic.twitter.com/VcJuiiIdyZ — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) January 28, 2019

“Cameron (Avatar) and Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), comes Alita: Battle Angel, an epic adventure of hope and empowerment,” the film’s synopsis reads. “When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family and the world she’s grown to love.

Alita: Battle Angel hits theaters on February 14.