Funko Announces ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Figures

Alita: Battle Angel may not be releasing toward the end of this year anymore, but fans will soon be able to celebrate the film anyway with a cool new line of Funko Pop collectible figures. UPDATE: The figures are available to pre-order here.

Focusing the upcoming figures on the titular Alita, the four variations have something in store for any fan.

The four variations here present a casual wear version of Alita seen in the trailers, a fierce Alita in a leather catsuit brandishing a weapon (with a black and white version invoking the series’ manga origins), and a version that’s most likely what she will look like during the film’s Motorball scenes, which director Robert Rodriguez has gone on record about how he wanted to work into the film.

In the original series, Motorball is a deadly sport that is both highly participated in and popular with spectators. In order to distract from the harsh realities of daily life, many people enter this harsh game where players have to move a ball from one place to another or be the last player alive at the end of the game.

While fans have had mixed reactions to Alita: Battle Angel’s footage so far, its original creator Yukito Kishiro is optimistic about its future noting that a Hollywood adaptation is like a “dream come true” for him. Originally scheduled to premiere December 21, Alita: Battle Angel is currently slated to premiere February 14, 2019 to better coincide with the Chinese New Year (according to an earlier report from Deadline).

Alita: Battle Angel will be directed by Robert Rodriguez, produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, stars Rosa Salazar (as the titular Alita), Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, and Jackie Earle Haley.

For those unfamiliar with Battle Angel Alita (GUNNM in Japan), the series was originally created by Yukito Kishiro. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future and follows Alita, a cyborg who is found in a garbage heap by a doctor and rebuilt. Completely devoid of her memory, all she has to cling to is a legendary cyborg martial art known as Panzer Kunst. With this knowledge, Alita decides to become a bounty hunter. Originally published in Shueisha’s Weekly Business Jump in 1990, it was collected into nine volumes and licensed for an English language release by Viz Media.

