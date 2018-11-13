‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Releases New Trailer

Alita: Battle Angel may have pushed its release date back into 2019, but 20th Century Fox hasn’t forgotten about the post-apocalyptic piece. Just now, a new trailer for the feature surfaced online, and the reel gives fans their best-look at Alita yet.

As you can see above, the new trailer begins with Alita on a curious mission. The cyborg lives in a desolate war where the rich and poor battle from afar. Struck with amnesia, Alita finds herself living in the scrapyard slums, but she discovers her forgotten past is far more complicated than anyone could have known.

This new trailer features a slew of unseen fight scenes, and Alita’s slick CGI finish looks more polished than ever before. The reel shows the girl uncover pieces of her dark past as she falls for a human named Hugo and learns from her adoptive father Ido about her mysterious origins. As the trailer comes to an end, fans are teased with the war Alita will soon have to wage in the Scrapyard, and a set of new action sequences finally show off Motorball.

Yes, Alita: Battle Angel will include the infamous game made in the original manga. The fan-favorite event is the perfect blend of gladiatorial bloodshed and roller derby. In this new trailer, Alita is seen suited up before a huge crowd of spectators, and she takes out several opponents in truly brutal fashion.

If you’re ready to check out this adaptation, anime lovers will see the film drop next year. Alita: Battle Angel had its release date pushed back from December 21, 2018 all the way to February 14, 2019 earlier this fall. According to reports, the decision was made to align the film’s debut with the Chinese New Year, so fans can look forward to seeing Alita just in time for Valentine’s Day.

For those unfamiliar with Battle Angel Alita (GUNNM in Japan), the series was originally created by Yukito Kishiro. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future and follows Alita, a cyborg who is found in a garbage heap by a doctor and rebuilt. Completely devoid of her memory, all she has to cling to is a legendary cyborg martial art known as Panzer Kunst. With this knowledge, Alita decides to become a bounty hunter. Originally published in Shueisha’s Weekly Business Jump in 1990, it was collected into nine volumes and licensed for an English language release by Viz Media.

The series was adapted into a short anime OVA series, and was the only anime adaptation to date. The film, Alita: Battle Angel, had been struck with production delays for several years before finally debuting its first trailer. Alita: Battle Angel will be directed by Robert Rodriguez, produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, stars Rosa Salazar (as the titular Alita), Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, and will hit theaters July 20, 2018.

H/T – Entertainment Weekly