American Dad Season 18 Return Date Announced With New Promo (Exclusive)

American Dad! Season 18 is coming back to TBS with new episodes as the return date has been announced for American Dad! Season 18 with a new promo showing off the first look at what fans can expect to see from the rest of the new season! It's been a wild season for American Dad! as each member of the Smith Family has taken on kookier adventures than ever before, and now that the series has crossed its impressive 350th Episode milestone, the sky is the limit for where it could all go next. Thankfully fans will only have to wait until the Fall to see more of the series on TBS!

TBS has announced that new episodes of American Dad! will begin airing on September 4th at 10:00PM ET/PT, and is going all out to celebrate. Not only is there a new promo showing off the first look at the second half of American Dad! Season 18 (that you can check out in the video above), but the animated series will be coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2023 on Saturday, July 22 with a full panel from 12:00-12:45PM, American Dad! autograph booth signings planned from 2:15-3:00PM, and it will also be taking part in the Hulu Animayhem Activation from 3:30-4:00PM. Check out the new look at American Dad! Season 18 in the video above!

(Photo: TBS)

Where to Watch American Dad Season 18

Now is the perfect time to catch up with American Dad's latest episodes as American Dad! Season 18 will be re-airing its first half of episodes with TBS on July 22 and July 29 from 6-8:30pm. Fans who miss out on those will then be able to check out American Dad! Season 18 on Adult Swim as it re-airs the first half of the season every Wednesday night at 11PM. When TBS airs new episodes of American Dad! beginning on September 4, these episodes will then air on Adult Swim nine days after on Wednesdays at 11PM as well. So there's plenty of ways to watch!

As for what to expect for those jumping in for the first time, TBS teases American Dad! as such, "American Dad! centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer) who doesn't know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky-yet- confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier."

Are you excited to see American Dad! return with new episodes? How have you been liking American Dad! Season 18 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!