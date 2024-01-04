Chainsaw Man Stars Announce Marriage

It looks like congrats are in order for two Chainsaw Man stars. It isn't often that work brings love around, but there are some special exceptions. After all, Chainsaw Man helped bring a couple to life, and the live-action actors behind Makima and Kishibe just tied the knot!

The update comes from Aya Hirano and Masashi Taniguchi respectively. The two actors are well known in Japan for their work, and they recently came together on stage for Chainsaw Man. Hirano brought Makima to life while Taniguchi oversaw Kishibe. And while the two characters may be at odds in Chainsaw Man, their actors have formed quite the union.

If you are not familiar with Chainsaw Man's stage play, the event kicked off in 2023. The project was ordered in December 2022 with writer-director Fumiya Matsuzuki taking the lead. Chainsaw Man: The Stage began in Tokyo before moving to Kyoto in Fall 2023. Hirano and Taniguchi were joined on stage by other stars like Haruki Iwata, Manami Tsukui, Naotake Tsuchiya, and more. And as it turns out, two of the cast members found love.

For those wanting to catch up with Chainsaw Man, well – just know it isn't all that romantic. The hit series is dark, and creator Tatsuki Fujimoto loves to play with his most beloved characters. If you're still interested, you can check out the Chainsaw Man anime on Crunchyroll right now. So for more info on the series, its official synopsis can be read below:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the "Chainsaw Devil" Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the "Chainsaw Man": the owner of the Devil's heart."

What do you think about this Chainsaw Man update...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!