The Animaniacs Cast Are Hopeful for a Movie (Exclusive)

After a decades-long hiatus, Hulu revived Animaniacs in 2020, bringing back the show's complete ensemble to reprise their iconic roles. To date, two seasons have aired of the reboot with the third (and final) set to debut later this week. In the same vein as the Six Seasons and a Movie campaign for NBC's Community, some parts of the Animaniacs cast are now hoping to get a movie to wrap things up.

"Stranger things have happened and the nice thing is, we never thought it was going to come back this time and it did so life is full of surprises," Jess Harnell tells ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "Personally, I think an Animaniacs movie would be a great idea and giving them that room to run around in for 90 minutes I think would friggin' be amazing, so I hope so."

While the Animaniacs cast itself isn't available to make the decisions, Tress MacNeille says fans of the show have the power to make such a feature film happen.

"We were discussing [an Animaniacs movie] earlier. I think it would be a great idea," MacNeille adds. "Of course we're not in charge of that, but the fans can be a very powerful voting block, so I would encourage people to let their wishes be known."

Even if there isn't an additional film, other pieces of the show's ensemble puzzle are thrilled they just got to return for this latest go-around.

"We don't know at this point, but we're grateful to have the chance to make 36 new episodes over three episodes and give people back their childhoods with our original voices," Maurice LaMarche says. "Steven [Spielberg] had the right idea in that if you're trying to give people back their childhoods, you can't them new voices and we're very honored and glad of that because this show holds up."

Here's what Hulu had to say about last season: "Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for an all-new season of this iconic, family-friendly series with something for everyone: pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies and even some important safety tips," the Hulu release says of the show. "Join the Warners and Pinky and the Brain as they wreak havoc everywhere they go, from the Warner Bros. lot to an international beauty pageant, even all the way into outer space. Keep an eye out for season one favorites Starbox and Cindy, as well as some rejected Animaniacs characters that were left on the cutting room floor."

The final season of Animaniacs hits Hulu on February 17th.