The Animaniacs Cast Comment on Other Characters They Would Like to Revive (Exclusive)

The voice cast of Animaniacs are among some of the most prolific actors in American animation, so it's little surprise that they all have some other favorite roles that they wouldn't mind returning to. While speaking with some of the show's principal cast members, ComicBook.com asked them who they would most like to return to, and the answers varied wildly, from '90s favorites like Tiny Toon Adventures and The Critic to...well, Jess Harnell admitting that he would pretty much do anything again, as long as he had fun the first time.

Some of these are more likely to happen than others, of course...although even Rob Paulsen, who had nothing to do with The Critic, admits that one needs another chance.

"Of course I love Babs Bunny in Tiny Toons but they've moved on there," Tress Macneille said.



"Honestly if you'd asked me that question eight years ago or whatever, before we started doing the reboot, I hands-down would have said Animaniacs," said Jess Harnell. "There's so many projects, just because I love the people so much and I love the characters so much. "But there's so many projects that we've all been blessed to do, and it's like you never know, man. We could both give you a long list, but the phone could ring tomorrow and they could go 'We're gonna bring back that one,' and I could go 'Who? Oh yeah! Okay, that'll be fun."



"I did a character years ago on a show called Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, named Carl," Rob Paulsen said, channelling Carl. "I would love that to come back becuase if I don't, I hvae no outlet for all this anger."



He added, "I'd love to have Carl come back" in his regular voice while Maurice LaMarche and ComicBook.com's Chris Killian cracked up.



LaMarche then added, "I'm hoping that there's some other form we can meet Pinky and the Brain again. I've always been lobbying for a reboot of The Critic from the 1990s in some way or another. I'd love to play all those characters again."



He admitted that it would be a while before The Critic could ever come back, since the producers who made it what it was, are currently signed for another couple of seasons of The Simpsons.

You can watch new episodes of Animaniacs now. The third and final season of the series' revival dropped on Hulu this morning.