Animaniacs Ultimates Action Figures From Super7 Are up for Pre-Order

Super7’s Ultimates lineup of 7-inch action figures have included iconic franchises like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, SpongeBob SquarePants, and The Simpsons. Now the classic ’90s TV series Animaniacs is joining in on the fun with premium figures of Yakko, Wakko, Dot, Pinky and The Brain.

We say “classic ’90s TV series” but the Animaniacs reboot on Hulu is currently brining the antics of Yakoo, Wakko, and Dot to a whole new generation of fans. So it’s the perfect time for Super7 to launch their Animaniacs Ultimates figures. A breakdown of the new releases and where to pre-order them can be found below. As with all Ultimates figures, the accessories are especially outstanding:

Animaniacs The Brain Ultimates Action Figure: Buy at Entertainment Earth ($54.99) – “Are you pondering what he’s pondering? If so, you may be ready to help The Brain TAKE OVER THE WORLD! This 7-inch scale highly-articulated Animaniacs ULTIMATES! figure of The Brain features premium detail and comes with interchangeable heads & hands, and a variety of other world-conquering accessories.” Accessories include:

2x interchangeable heads

9x interchangeable hands

1x Magnet with lever

3x Lab beakers

1x Blueprint (paper)

1x Globe keyring accessory

Animaniacs Pinky Ultimates Action Figure: Buy at Entertainment Earth ($54.99) – “”Narf!” Pinky does try to help take over the world every night, but trying to put pantyhose on a llama-riding monkey just chafes his little paws too much! This 7-inch scale highly-articulated Animaniacs ULTIMATES! figure of Pinky features premium detail and comes with interchangeable heads & hands, and a variety of other accessories, including various lab equipment and a picture of his girlfriend, Pharfignewton.” Accessories include:

3x interchangeable heads

10x interchangeable hands

1x Grapple hook

1x Photo of Pharfignewton

1x Notepad

1x Lab Equipment

1x Beaker with Bunsen burner

1x Beaker set

Animaniacs Yakko Warner Ultimates Action Figure: Buy at Entertainment Earth ($54.99) – “Eldest of the Warner siblings, Yakko is the living embodiment of fast-talking puns, zany gags, and comic innuendo- and don’t let that Milton Berle tell ya any different! This 7-inch scale highly-articulated Animaniacs ULTIMATES figure of Yakko features premium detail and comes with interchangeable heads & hands, and a variety of other accessories from some of his most memorable episodes and gags.” Accessories include:

2x interchangeable heads

7x interchangeable hands

2x Interchangeable tails

1x Pointer

1x Black Board – World Map

1x Stick of dynamite

1x Bag of Fun

Animaniacs Wakko Warner Ultimates Action Figure: Buy at EntertainBuy at Entertainment Earthment Earth ($54.99) – “”Faboo!” There’s not a sandwich he wouldn’t scarf, mallet he wouldn’t wield, or symphonic masterpiece he wouldn’t belch. Wakko is truly a Warner for all seasons! This 7-inch scale highly-articulated Animaniacs ULTIMATES! figure of Wakko features premium detail and comes with interchangeable heads & hands, and a variety of other accessories from some of his most memorable episodes and gags.” Accessories include:

2x interchangeable heads

9x interchangeable hands

2x Tails

1x Violin

1x Mallet

1x Stick of dynamite

1x Black Board – U.S. map

Animaniacs Dot Warner Ultimates Action Figure: Buy at Entertainment Earth ($54.99) – “Presenting: Princess Angelina Contessa Louisa Francesca Banana Fanna Bo Besca Warner III, AKA: Dot! This 7-inch scale highly-articulated Animaniacs ULTIMATES! figure of Dot features premium detail and comes with interchangeable heads & hands, and a variety of other accessories from some of her most memorable episodes and gags. She’s the cutest character on the show (and ya best not forget it, Bub!) so what’s not to love?” Accessories include: