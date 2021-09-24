Anime Is Ready to Pop Off Through 2022 with Some Top-Tier Titles

2021 has been no slouch in the anime department, with the medium giving fans plenty of series to dive into over the course of the year, but it seems as if 2022 is looking to outdo its predecessor with some of the biggest, most highly anticipated arrivals in the genre to date. Not only will next year see some major new series finally making their debuts, including the likes of Studio MAPPA’s Chainsaw Man, but it will also see some major returning including the likes of Attack On Titan’s final season and the prequel film of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Though 2022 is still to have some big premieres and returns when it comes to the world of anime, the rest of 2021 still has some big debuts in store, with the likes of Demon Slayer’s second season set to arrive this fall, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Part Six: Stone Ocean landing on Netflix this December, and Platinum End from the creators of Death Note making its anime debut. Though they might be premiering in the final months of this year, series like Demon Slayer and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will continue into 2022, making for quite a number of options for anime fans to dig their teeth into as more series hit the small screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User ABD got the ball rolling on the anime hype train for 2022, listing a number of the bigger premieres and returns to the world of anime, including the likes of Attack On Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover, Blue Lock, and many others that will help round out some of the major movers and shakers in the medium:

THE NEXT SEASON OF ANIME IS ALL PEAK. WE EATIN



CHAINSAW MAN

Demon Slayer Season 2

Jojo Stone Ocean Part 6

Vinland Saga Season 2

Blue Lock

ATTACK ON TITAN Final Season Part 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Movie

Black Clover Movie

Platinum End — ABD (@AnimeBallsDeep) September 20, 2021

One of the biggest Shonen franchises, My Hero Academia, will be taking a break from the world of anime following this week’s finale for season five, with the third movie of the series premiering earlier this summer. However, many believe that the sixth season is a sure-fire bet for next year, which would be joining several other Shonen franchises for a 2022 premiere, including Dragon Ball Super’s next movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Which anime series and/or movie are you most looking forward to in 2022? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of 2022’s ever-expanding anime roster.