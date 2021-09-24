My Hero Academia Releases New Season Five Finale Preview





My Hero Academia recently brought the war between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army to a close, with the series prepping for a new season that will enter into the long-awaited War Arc of the franchise, and before the season five finale’s release, the Shonen series has unveiled some new images to give us an idea of how this latest season will come to a close. Though Shigaraki and his crew were the focus of the previous handful of episodes, it seems that Deku and his friends will be making their grand return.

The finale of My Villain Academia saw the League of Villains claiming victory against Re-Destro and the Meta Liberation Army, and in doing so, have taken control of a force that numbers over one hundred thousand along with unlimited resources at their disposal. As Shigaraki has now earned the trust of Gigantomachia and Dr. Garaki, the heir to All For One is undergoing a dangerous procedure that will spell major trouble for the heroes of UA Academy in season six. While the next season hasn’t received official confirmation as it stands, it’s a sure-fire bet that the War Arc is on its way based on the popularity of Kohei Horikoshi’s franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared new images from the final episode of season five, giving us a look into Shigaraki’s new status as the head of the Paranormal Liberation Front and the heroes of UA Academy begin to prep for a much darker world that is set to be introduced in the upcoming War Arc:

https://twitter.com/Atsushi101X/status/1441206912981237762?s=20

My Hero Academia has had a big year in 2021, not just with the big events of its fifth season, but also with this summer seeing the release of the third movie in the series, My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission. With the movie set to release in North American theaters next month, it will be interesting to see if UA Academy’s battle against the cult Humarize will come into play in the upcoming sixth season of the anime series.

Are you hyped for the season finale of My Hero Academia’s fifth season? What revelations do you think will arrive in the next installment of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.