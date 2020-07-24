These Are the 80s Manga Fans Want Turned Into an Anime

The 1980s were a crazy time when it came to the world of pop culture, giving us some of the most insane movies and television series that were ever created, and anime fans recently were asked what manga series that were created during this decade they would like to see be given an anime reboot. With the likes of Fist Of The North Star, Slam Dunk, Gun Smith Cats, and more, there definitely are a number of franchises to choose from when it comes to translating properties from the manga format to an animated television series or movie!

NEWS: Japanese Jump Fans Rank Which 80s Manga Series They’d Like to See Rebooted in Anime Form ✨ More: https://t.co/bbpAqtRrh3 pic.twitter.com/qG2fwSr9w8 — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) July 21, 2020

The original list that was compiled by Futaba Net, had Akira Toriyama's Dr. Slump take the top spot, followed by the likes of Dragon Ball, City Hunter, Cat's Eye, and more, but fans took the opportunity to share what series they'd like to see make a big comeback.

What series would you like to see be given an anime that originated in the 1980s? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the crazy world of the 1980s!