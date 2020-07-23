Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020 Opens Registration and Announces First Guests

Crunchyroll Expo has become a staple convention for anime lovers, but the event was canceled like so many others this year due to COVID-19. The event has since announced plans to go virtual in 2020 to bring the fandom together despite the pandemic. Now, fans can register for the virtual event, and Crunchyroll Expo hyped up attendees by announcing its first slate of guests.

If you head here to Crunchyroll, you will find the registration page for Virtual Crunchyroll Expo. The event will take place between September 4-6 and be done entirely online. You must register for the event to log into panels and any contests, but that is free. You do not have to pay for Crunchyroll Expo this year; You only need a stable WiFi connection or Internet access.

To celebrate the first day of registration, Virtual Crunchyroll Expo has made its first wave of announcements.

"V-CRX attendees will have the chance to hear from the cast of “Rent-a-Girlfriend” including Sora Amamiya, the voice actress for Chizuru Mizuhara (also Aqua in “Konosuba”); Aoi Yuki, the voice actress for Mami Nanami (also Tanya in “The Saga of Tanya the Evil”); Nao Toyama, the voice actress for Ruka Sarashina (also Yui Yuigahama in “My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU”) and Rie Takahashi, the voice actress for Sumi Sakurasawa (also Emilia in “Re:ZERO”)," the company confirmed.

"V-CRX also announced Kenta Onishi, the director, Yuki Yamada, the producer, and Satoshi Shoji, the Editor of Original Work of “The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter” to share more about the upcoming anime. “So I’m a Spider, So What” light novel author Okina Baba is also set to make an appearance at V-CRX."

According to the company, Virtual Crunchyroll Expo will also include an anime arts district to support artists, and there will also be a cosplay cup held. So if you want to join in on the otaku fun, make sure to register well before the event's start date on September 4.

