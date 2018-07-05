‘Anime Crimes Division’ Renewed For Season 2

Crunchyroll and Rocket Jump are co-producing a second season of the popular web series Anime Crimes Division that will run for six episodes.

The series’ second season is currently in production, and will focus on a serial killer who is re-enacting famous anime deaths. For fans who saw how closely the original three episode first season of Anime Crimes Division handled anime references, this is an exciting prospect.

For those who have never seen Anime Crimes Division, the series is co-produced by Crunchyroll and Rocket Jump and is available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Rocket Jump’s YouTube page. Crunchyroll describes the series as such:

“In Neo Otaku City, there are two kinds of people. The kind of people that can recite the Sailor Moon theme song from memory in the original Japanese, and the kind that don’t belong there. When someone commits a crime against anime, they don’t call the police. They call: the Anime Crimes Division”

The first series starred Sungwon Cho as Joe Furuya and Riley Rose Critchlow as Detective Diesel, two cops who were placed together when a strange string of murders ends up turning out to be the results of a massive fan battle between gangs of subtitle fans versus English dub fans.

The series struck a chord with anime fans for its neat references to Gundam, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Digimon (and whether or not it’s a “real” anime), along with several flourishes such as unique ending opening and ending credit sequences. The number of new episodes for the second season will surely be good news to fans who felt that the original season did not stick around long enough.

The first season undoubtedly left fans wanting more because of how short it is, but its double length and core plot tease are more than enough to make a second season definitely something fans will want to see. Anime series don’t often get too many avenues of fun and parody, but projects like Anime Crimes Division allow anime fans to poke fun at themselves for taking their love of the fandom a bit too seriously sometimes.

Crunchyroll and Rocket Jump make sure that the series never quite feels mean, but is still able to poke holes in things anime fans sometimes hold a bit too dear. It’s going to be a fun second season for sure.