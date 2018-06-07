‘Bleach: Brave Souls’ Developer KLab To Attend Anime Expo 2018

If you’re heading to Anime Expo this summer, then you will want to test our Bleach: Brave Souls before you go. The developer behind the fan-favorite game is coming to the convention, and KLab Inc. has a lot to share.

Earlier today, the mobile game developer confirmed its plans to attend Anime Expo 2018. KLabGames will be present at the massive event, and it is bringing a slew of its top titles with it.

“A host of engaging content designed to delight fans and visitors alike is planned to kick off KLabGames’ first-ever appearance at Anime Expo and Japan Expo. Each event will feature a booth jam-packed with fun things to do related to KLabGames’ hottest titles, event-limited merchandise for sale, free giveaways, an industry panel, and an offsite game night event for fans,” the company’s announcement reads.

If Bleach isn’t your thing, KLab will show off its mobile games for Utano Prince-sama, Love Live, and Captain Tsubasa. Each title will be featured during booth events and allow fan to win prizes or snap selfies with their favorite anime characters. Exclusive merchandise for Bleach: Brave Souls and Utano Prince-sama Shining Live will also be available at Anime Expo.

If you want to learn more about KLab’s presence at the convention, you can check out the company’s event page here.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.