Anime Expo Faces Fire Marshal Amid Record Attendance

Anime Expo continues to grow every year as more anime and manga fans are drawn to it than ever, but it seems that due to record attendance this year the anime convention had faced the Fire Marshall during one particularly busy time of the opening day! Anime and manga fans have been growing in amount in the last few years specifically, and there have been notable results with the likes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Dragon Ball Super, Oshi no Ko and more taking over the world in different avenues due to just how many more fans are watching along these days.

This growth in the fandom has seen the attendance grow with Anime Expo as well, and following the adjustments made to the annual anime convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, it seems like more fans have flocked to the convention than ever. In fact there were so many that the doors to the Los Angeles Convention Center's entrances had been closed by the Fire Marshal and fans weren't let into the event for a while as the area had hit capacity due to its record attendance.

(Photo: Anime Expo)

Anime Expo 2023 Faces Fire Marshall

As noted by ComicBook.com's Megan Peters, the doors to Anime Expo's entrances had been closed by the Fire Marshal due to the number of people that were already attending the event. This lasted for about an hour as more people were eventually let in, but it also goes to show just how big of an event Anime Expo has become. It's not only expanded further with more worldwide announcements for new projects now in the works, but also have some major names for those projects in attendance as well.

With those attending Anime Expo excited to not only see some of the world premieres for new anime hitting later this year, but also expecting announcements for future projects now in the works, the record attendance for the event's opening day makes a ton of sense. There's still quite a lot planned for the rest of the weekend, so it remains to be seen whether or not the attendance will be as stacked for the following days.

