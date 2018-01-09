Your Favorite Anime Eyes In Real-Life Look Freakishly Cool

When it comes to anime, fans have to admit the medium has a thing for eyes. Not only do general audiences recognize it because of its characters’ enlarged eyes, but many of its heroes have special powers which manifest in their peepholes. Fans have helped bring those irises to life through cosplay, but one fan went a step above beyond colored contacts.

After all, giving yourself special anime eyes is as easy as doing some clever video editing.

Over on Reddit, fans began recirculating a video which shows a slew of anime eyes. The clip, which has been around for sometime, reminded fans of how many series use eyes to convey power. And, no – Naruto is not the only one who follows that trend.

As you can see above, plenty of anime series have whacked-out eyes. Naruto may be the most famous franchise using the trope as of late; It is hard to not know about the Sharigan if you like shonen thanks to Sasuke’s popularity. Naruto also uses eyes to convey the Byakugan, Rinnegan, and Sage Mode. Oh, and that’s not to mention Boruto and its brand-new doujutsu.

Aside from Naruto, other big series like Death Note and Code Geass use eyes as a door to power. In the former title, characters can gain Shinigami Eyes which allow them to see the names and lifespan of those they look at. As for Geass, the ocular power lets its user command anyone they make eye contact with.

You can check out the video’s full list of powers below:

Naruto – Sharingan

Code Geass – Geass

Kuroshitsuji – Demon Eyes

Claymore – Yoma Eye

Kara No Kyoukai – Chokushi No Magan

Death Note – Shinigami Eyes

Bleach – Zangetsu Eye

D. Gray Man – Pentacle Eye

Gurren Lagann – Nia’s Eye

Naruto – Byakugan

Naruto – Rinnegan

Chuunibyou – Jaou Shingan

Tokyo Ghoul – Ghoul Eye

Claymore – Claymore Eye

Kuroshitsuji – Ciel’s Eye

Majin Tantei – Neuro’s Eye

If you had to choose, what is your favorite anime eye out there? Does the Sharingan take the top spot or nah?