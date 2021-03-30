Anime Fans Rank the Finales That Made Them Cry the Most

By Evan Valentine

Anime fans are more than familiar with series that ended on depressing notes, and a recent poll in Japan asked viewers what they consider to be the most depressing finales across the medium, with several choices that might surprise more than a few fans. From the likes of Assassination Classroom to Puella Magi Madoka Magica to A Dog of Flanders, the list that was assembled by Goo Rankings gets a worthy breakdown of what anime enthusiasts believe to be some of the most tear-inducing franchises to ever be presented in the world of anime.

Via Crunchyroll

10. Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

9.) Assassination Classroom

8.) Ef - A Tale of Melodies

7.) Kanon

6.) A Dog of Flanders

5.) Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

4.) Puella Magi Madoka Magica

3.) AIR

2.) Rumbling Hearts

1.) Suka Suka WorldEnd

