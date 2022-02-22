Attack on Titan Shares New Details on Anime Japan Panel

Attack on Titan has finally revealed new details about its special panel coming during AnimeJapan 2022! Later this Spring fans will get to celebrate all of the major current and upcoming anime releases over the next few months with a special convention. Most studios use this opportunity to showcase what they are working on and tease major new things for the future. As for Attack on Titan, fans have been especially curious given that the anime will be officially coming to an end in a matter of weeks. Now the first details about the series’ upcoming panel have been revealed!

With AnimeJapan 2022 quickly approaching at the end of March, Attack on Titan took to its official Twitter account to reveal the first details for the series’ special panel. Taking place on March 25th at 5:25PM JST, the new panel for the series will be featuring a number of members of the cast as they likely will spend quite a lot of time looking back on the fourth and final season of the series before it all comes to an end. Surprisingly enough, it’ll be right around that time the series will end its run too:

https://twitter.com/anime_shingeki/status/1496047116271034369?s=20&t=U5CxyrnYO5uzTHdOsdr7gw

The fourth and final season of Attack on Titan is currently scheduled to air its final episode on April 3rd. It was originally scheduled to end the week of AnimeJapan 2022 but was delayed due to special programming. There’s still no word on whether or not the anime’s final episodes will be able to adapt every single moment of the manga’s climax, and it’s increasingly looking like that might not be the case given just how much more of Hajime Isayama’s original manga the series will have to pack within the next five or so weeks.

If we’re lucky, we’ll get a hint at the future during this special AnimeJapan 2022 panel, and if there isn’t an announcement at the very least we’ll get to see much more of what the cast (which includes guests such as Yuki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa, Marina Inoue, Hiro Shimono, Yoshimasa Hosoya, and Ayane Sakura) thinks about how the series was brought to an end after being a part of such a long journey.

But what do you think? Curious to see what Attack on Titan might have planned for its AnimeJapan 2022 panel? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!