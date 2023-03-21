Anime Japan 2023 Shares Schedule, Streaming Info

Anime Japan is one of the biggest events in the anime medium. Set to take place in a few days, the convention will have news about series including Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, Spy x Family, My Hero Academia, Rurouni Kenshin, and almost too many others to count. Not only has Anime Japan 2023 released the schedule of panels when it comes to the anime franchises dropping info bombs, but it has also released details regarding how anime fans can stream the event for those not in Tokyo.

Anime Japan 2023 will take place on March 25th and 26th in Tokyo, Japan, but luckily, fans all over the world will have the opportunity to stream the panels from the comfort of their own homes. Of course, anime fans in the West should keep in mind that there is quite a big time difference when it comes to Japan so plan accordingly if you want to watch the panels live. Split into three different stages, The Red, Blue, and Green Stages, if this year's event is anything like previous entries, fans should expect some big reveals when it comes to the biggest anime franchises of this year.

Anime Japan 2023: How To Watch

Anime Japan shared the 2023 schedule, with the panels set to cover major franchises including Konosuba, Dr. Stone, Undead Unlock, Tokyo Revengers, The Seven Deadly Sins, and more. The official website for the event also has shared access to how anime fans will have the opportunity to watch the panels themselves in real-time. Luckily, if you miss any of the live streams, they will also be made available on Youtube to watch at your leisure.

AnimeJapan 2023 AJ Stages will be streamed online for free!

Available not just in Japan, but to anime fans all over the world!

AnimeJapan 2023 AJ Stages will be streamed online for free!

Available not just in Japan, but to anime fans all over the world!

AnimeJapan 2023 Full Program!

Scheduled for March 25-26 in Japan and will be streamed online for free!



What are you most looking forward to out of AnimeJapan 2023? #AnimeJapan



Follow @aj_overseas for more details!



✨More: https://t.co/wiP6iDTkhg pic.twitter.com/JTOiaEPTaQ — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) March 18, 2023

Anime Japan 2023 will be the tenth anniversary of the event. Keeping this in mind, the convention shared a special message with fans on its official website, "Anime Japan is celebrating its 10th Anniversary. It is a milestone that we have reached thanks to all of you who love anime. To show our gratitude to all of you, we bring you everything anime has to offer. Let's have a great time together at the 10th year of Anime Japan."

