Japan's Top-Streaming Anime of 2022 Includes Some Big Surprises

Anime is becoming bigger by the day it seems, and we have the growth of streaming to thank for its success. From Crunchyroll to Netflix and Disney+, the top brands in entertainment have made it clear that anime is something they cannot afford to overlook. This truth is the same worldwide as Japanese services have also embraced anime in a big way. And according to a new report, some of this year's most-streamed series might take you by surprise.

Recently, TV Fandom Lounge shared the latest streaming report in Japan that checked results between September 3-9. It turns out Gem Standard clocked the ten most-streamed series in Japan over the week, and asides from One Piece, the top picks may come as a surprise.

Kingdom came in second place while Detective Conan took third. Spy x Family stepped into fourth place as fans are surely rewatching the series ahead of its comeback next month. And in fifth place, Made in Abyss climbed eleven spots to chart at the top once more. Lycoris Recoil, Uncle From Another World, Overlord, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba followed shortly after.

As you can see, some major hits like Spy x Family and Demon Slayer charted here while One Piece carried on with a fifth week at first. These three shonen titles are big in just about every market, but as always, there are differences between Japan's audience and that in the United States. Shows like Kingdom have never taken off stateside, and while series like Made in Abyss are popular, they aren't embraced as well in the U.S. compared to Japan. But as this report shows, anime makes room for all kinds of stories, and Japanese fans are binging their favorites online whenever possible.

What do you make of this most recent list from Japan? Are you surprised by its top-watched titles? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.