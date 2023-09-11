Anime Kickstarter Blows Past Funding Goal by 1139%

An anime kickstarter in Japan has sourced more than 1100% of its goal following a brief online campaign.

These days, you can crowdfund just about anything. From medical expenses to rent and even vacations, there are campaigns on the Internet for everything. This includes a number of TV and film projects as creators often need cash to get series off the ground. In Japan, a number of these special kickstarters have been seen, and one of them just grossed more than 1100% of its goal.

Yes, you read that right. The team behind Hamidashi Creative was able to get plenty of donors onboard. The anime project wanted to earn about 10 million yen, but it ended up earning more than 113 million yen by the campaign's close.

Of course, that is an insane amount of cash, and it definitely gives the animation team more resources to work with. After all, 10 million yen is just under $70,000 USD, but the production committee now has almost $800,000 to work with. As of right now, the team hopes to create a 12-episode miniseries that will debut in 2024, but those plans could change given this bump in donations.

For those curious about the project and its plot, Hisayoshi Hirasawa is expected to direct the Frontier Engine x Hayabusa Film project. Its character designs will be overseen by Keiya Nakano, and as for the anime itself, it will be based on a popular visual novel.

Hamidashi Creative tells the story of Izumi Tomohiro, a high school student who would rather read than spend his day socializing. This all changes when he is elected as the school's student council president by lottery. Forced into the spotlight, Izumi comes into contact with all sorts of new people including a special group of girls. So as Izumi finds it within himself to rule as student council president, the anti-social boy must pick a path (and person) to follow moving forward.

