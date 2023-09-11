Attack on Titan: The Final Season Finale Release Date Confirmed

It is finally happening. It has been years since Attack on Titan made its mark on this world, and it has spent the past decade accruing fans from all over. Eren and his friends have become legends in the industry, after all. With the team's manga finished, all Attack on Titan fans have been waiting on is the anime's big finale. And at last, we have learned when the show's final season will return with the very last episode of Attack on Titan.

The report comes from Attack on Titan's wiki as the team there spotted a promo for the anime special in Japan. According to the promo, it seems Attack on Titan will be released on November 4th in the United States. At this time, no confirmation has come down from Studio MAPPA on this news, but this new report does line up with what we've been told previously.

After all, Attack on Titan did warn fans that its finale was on the way. The two-part finale launched at the start of 2023 as we were gifted the first half of the ending. It was there we watched Eren commit truly horrific acts in the name of freedom. His genocidal rampage killed untold people, but his actions have not gone entirely unchecked. Mikasa, Armin, and their gang are on Eren's trail. The soldiers want to stop their former friend from annihilating the world, and the first half of Attack on Titan's finale ended with the group reuniting.

Now, the final showdown between Eren and his former friends is imminent. The former is fighting for his freedom while Mikasa's crew is warring to save the lives of millions. We will get to see how this conflict sorts out come November according to this report. So if you need to catch up with Attack on Titan before this final installment arrives, the series is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll.

Want to know more about Attack on Titan? No issue! You can read up on its official synopsis below:

"In this post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything."

What do you think about this big step for Attack on Titan? Are you excited to see how the anime wraps up Eren's story?