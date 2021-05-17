New Poll Shows How Bored Anime Fans Are with Hollywood Adaptations

✖

When it comes to anime, the medium is getting more love by the day, and Hollywood has been given no choice but to notice. From Dragonball Evolution to Ghost in the Shell, most live-action adaptations done stateside have not fared well with fans, but that is not stopping Hollywood from trying. But if one poll is right, a good few fans would rather Hollywood to stop.

The whole thing came to light when Yahoo Japan put out a special poll. The site asked fans which anime would they want to see Hollywood adapt into a movie. Now, the results are in, and it turns out the first place pick was one few saw coming.

there was a japanese poll that asked "what anime would you like to get a Hollywood live action adaptation" and "none" took the #1 spot by a landslide pic.twitter.com/cRki9Glnxe — Reki (Limited Swimsuit Ver.) (@pup_hime) May 14, 2021

According to fans who voted in Japan, the top answer was... nothing. That is right. Fans voted en mass to say they would rather Hollywood adapt nothing when it comes to anime. The pick one by a landslide with more than 60% of the vote.

Of course, some fans did say they were interested in having Hollywood tackle their favorite anime series. For example, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was high on the list in second. Attack on Titan ranked third before others like Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto, Detective Conan, and Slam Dunk earned their place. The rest of the list ended with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, My Hero Academia, and Hunter x Hunter.

As you can imagine, the top pick is pretty hilarious, and it shows how badly anime has been treated stateside. Some adaptations like Alita: Battle Angel have done well with fans along with anime-inspired hits like Pacific Rim. Now, Hollywood hopes it can reserve its reputation with a series of upcoming projects. One Piece, Cowboy Bebop, and Gundam are all in the works at various studios. So for now, we can only cross our fingers about these next titles!

What do you make of this now-viral poll? Do you agree with the first spot pick or have a different answer in mind?