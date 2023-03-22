Is Soul Eater Preparing an Anime Comeback?

Soul Eater first got its start as a manga from creator Atsushi Ohkubo in 2004, eventually bringing the series to an end nearly a decade later, if you don't count the spin-off series that is. Thanks to the popularity of the tale, it would receive an anime adaptation that ran from 2008 to 2009 for fifty-one episodes. Now, as Studio Bones prepares to honor the anime adaptation with an upcoming fifteenth-anniversary celebration offering new merchandise, is the studio potentially working on a new anime?

While nothing has been set in stone for a revival of the series, there definitely are a number of factors that could be taken into account pointing toward a potential new anime. The creator would go on to find continued success with their latest offering Fire Force, but the original Soul Eater anime had some fans hoping for a new take since the television series was released before the manga was finished, diverting from the printed storyline. Studio Bones revived another big anime franchise under similar conditions with Fullmetal Alchemist, as Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood took a new crack at the world of the Elric Brothers while sticking closer to the source material.

Will Soul Eater Return?

Studio Bones has only confirmed that the fifteenth-anniversary event for Soul Eater's anime will see new merchandise released, alongside a new key visual for the series. Bones has however been tight-lipped regarding the idea of a revival for the franchise. There certainly has been precedence in the anime world's recent past, with Trigun Stampede being a perfect recent example of a series that received a reboot many years following the initial offering. Needless to say, a reboot of the series would make quite a few anime fans happy.

If you haven't had the chance to dive into this world of weapon meisters, you can stream the series currently on Hulu and Crunchyroll. Here's an official breakdown of the series that might just be planning for a return in the future, "Maka is a weapon meister, determined to turn her partner, a living scythe named Soul Eater, into a powerful death scythe – the ultimate weapon of Death himself! Charged with the task of collecting and devouring the tainted souls of ninety-nine humans and one witch, Maka and her fellow meisters strive to master their weapons as they face off against the bizarre and dangerous minions of the underworld. But the meisters' own personal quirks may prove a bigger obstacle than any sultry enchantress!"