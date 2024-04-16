Need Anime Goodies? Toho's iiZO Has Everything You Could Need

These days, you can find anime just about anywhere. From DVD bundles to model kits and more, the world has embraced anime with its whole chest. The Internet has made the industry more accessible than ever, but still, fans admit they struggle to find quality merchandise of their top shows. So if you want the good stuff, Toho International has you covered with iiZO.

The site, as you can see here, brings the best of anime merchandise to fans in the United States. The company is overseen by Toho International, the name behind hit series like Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia. You can find some ultra-rare anime merchandise on iiZO straight from Japan, and the site caters to tons of different series.

"iiZO is a tight-knit gang of anime and manga super fans, passionate about our favorite stories and characters," Toho explains. "Our mission is to source and create the best officially licensed merch that speaks to the enthusiast in you. The coolest collectibles, apparel, goods and more to let you geek out about anime in style."

"For seven decades and counting, Toho has defined kaiju cinema with the iconic Godzilla. Now, they're the creative force behind some of our favorite anime series, such as My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family, and Kaiju No. 8 to name just a few. That means products direct from the source."

From plushes to home goods and figures, iiZO has everything an anime fan could want. If you have never used the service before, iiZO has a special offer running right now. If you use the code SUPER15 at checkout, you can save 15% off your first order. So if your shelves are lacking some Spy x Family merchandise, well – it is time to put your tax return to good use!

