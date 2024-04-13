Dandadan Creator Celebrates Kaiju No. 8 Premiere With Special Art

Kaiju No. 8's anime has had its highly anticipated premiere, and the creator behind Dandadan is celebrating the anime's first episode with some special new art! Both Dandadan and Kaiju No. 8 will be taking over the world with the debut of their own anime adaptations throughout the year, but first Kaiju No. 8 is ready to dominate the Spring 2024 anime season as the biggest new release for the next few months. Kaiju No. 8 had a simultaneous launch all over the world, and many fans already got to see the first look of the kinds of giant monster action we'll see.

With the first episode of Kaiju No. 8 making its premiere around the world, Dandadan creator Yukinobu Tatsu is celebrating with a special new sketch featuring Kafka Hibino (in the Kaiju No. 8 form revealed at the end of the premiere) and Reno Ichikawa (in a form that won't be seen in the anime for quite a while). With Kaiju No. 8 drawing the attention of a creator who will be making their own anime debut later this Fall, it continues to show how hyped this new kaiju action anime really is! Check it out below:

How to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Anime

Dandadan will be making its big debut with Crunchyroll and Netflix some time later this Fall. As for Kaiju No. 8, the anime will be debuting its episodes with both Crunchyroll and X the same time they premiere in Japan. Kaiju No. 8 teases itself as such:

"In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles.

Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."

What do you think of Dandadan creator's take on Kaiju No. 8? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!