The 100 Girlfriends Opening Released: Watch

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is now airing its new episodes as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and the newest episode of the series has debuted the opening theme for its anime premiere! Yukiko Nozawa's The 100 Girlfriends was one of the major series that caught fans' attention heading into the Fall 2023 schedule as it poised itself as the standout romantic comedy of the season overall because of the sheer number of heroines promised for the series. With the premiere introducing the first two of these many girlfriends, there are still 98 more to come.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You spent its debut episode introducing fans to Rentaro Aijo as God tells him that after a mistake he will come across 100 soulmates in his future. Needing to date all of them unless they die, Rentaro's already started to date the first two of many. Now the new opening is teasing even more of these girlfriends with The 100 Girlfriends' opening theme titled "To You Who I Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love" as performed by the voice actors behind the five heroines, Kaede Hondo, Miyu Tomita, Maria Naganawa, Asami Seto, and Ayaka Asai. Check it out below:

How to Watch The 100 Girlfriends Anime

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You will be living up to its title as while the opening theme for the anime only showcases five of Rentaro's future girlfriends, it's going to be expanded even more with tons of new heroines in the manga's future. But that's all the more reason to keep tabs on the new episodes as they premiere with Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll teases The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime as such, "Rentaro Aijo was rejected 100 times in middle school. He visits a shrine and prays for better luck in high school. The God of Love appears and promises that he'll soon meet 100 people he's destined to date. But there's a catch-once destiny introduces someone to him, the two must happily love each other. If they don't, they'll die. What will befall Rentaro and his 100 girlfriends in high school?"

