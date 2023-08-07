Tove Lo Teams With Tokyo Mew Mew on New Music Video: Watch

Are you ready to binge another anime music video? If so, you better check out the latest video release by Tove Lo. The Swedish singer has teamed up with Galverse NFT in Tokyo to create an anime MV for her new single, and it recruited help from Tokyo Mew Mew.

The new music video, as you can see above, brings anime magic to Tove Lo's single "I Like You." The track features adorable character designs by Toshi Ishino who oversees the art design for Tokyo Mew Mew New. Directed by Yuta Takamura and Ayaka Ohira, Tove Lo's anime music video is a trippy trek through space, and its 90s nostalgia is incredibly strong.

"I wanted to create something like a science fiction spectacle. I thought a lot about how to combine the sadness of love and a story on a cosmic scale. Tove and I talked about how we wanted to express the insecurity, vulnerability, and powerful strength of women, as well as the intense and bizarre side of Tove's character," Ohira shared.

As for what this music video is all about, Tove Lo's project brings the singer into the world of animation, and her anime avatar confronts a robot seen in a previous Tove Lo music video. As the wild video goes on, we see the singer take on everything from invading aliens to a scorpion power boost with deadly consequences. Truly, the anime MV has everything a good shojo series needs, so we're kind of obsessed with this take.

Of course, Tove Lo's anime music video is far from the first of its kind. A number of Japanese artists have used anime to bring their tracks to life and so too have international artists. In the past, acts like Linkin Park and Twice have used anime in its music videos to great success. And now, Tove Lo can be added to that list thanks to their throwback tribute.

What do you think about this new Tove Lo video? Which anime music videos rank as your favorite? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!