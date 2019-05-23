Here’s the Anime Series Netflix Will Add in June 2019

Are you ready to pick up some sweet anime favorites? A new month is upon fans, and that means Netflix is preparing to roll out a new slate of films. And yes, it looks like Netflix is going all in on anime in June 2019.

Recently, Netflix released its list of incoming titles for June, and it was there fans began picking apart titles. Anime fanatics were quick to hone in on the site’s animated boon, and it is a big one (via ANN).

To start things off, Netflix will break out some titles that June which will require tissues. Not only is Anohana coming to the website, but March Comes in like a Lion will drop on the same day. Angel Beats! will provide a bit more comedy for fans before breaking out more angst. So, June 1 will be a sad day for all.

Of course, a big surprise on the addition’s list is A Silent Voice. The film, which Kyoto Animation oversaw art for, will be added to Netflix on June 5. The film was a critical darling worldwide and ran for nomination at last year’s Academy Awards. So if you have not seen this stunning film, you will get the chance soon.

The final big addition to Netflix’s anime catalog this month will be Neon Genesis Evangelion. The iconic title will have its entire series including films posted to Netflix on June 21, but no official word has been given on a possible new English dub for the series.

You can check out the full list of anime titles below;

Anohana — June 1

March Comes in like a Lion – June 1

Angel Beats! — June 1

A Silent Voice — June 5

Kakegurui season two— June 13

Neon Genesis Evangelion — June 21

Forest of Piano season two— June 24

