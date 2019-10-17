Netizens Pick Their Perfect Anime Boss

Sometimes, Crunchyroll asks the important questions. Rallying anime fans together, the streaming service decided to ask the question, “if you had to choose which anime character you would want as your boss, which one would you choose?” Fans the world over gave their thoughts on which anime character they would most want ordering them around, and the answers to the poll may definitely surprise you!

Crunchyroll shared their poll asking who the best boss of anime would be via their Official Twitter Account, taking into account some happy go lucky characters and top bosses in franchises such as Gintama, Psycho Pass, One Piece, and Case Closed to name a few:

Videos by ComicBook.com

NEWS: See Who Japanese Fans Choose as the Anime Boss They Would like to Work for #BossDay ✨ More: https://t.co/XimlAUCJfv pic.twitter.com/tUjXOTPS7W — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) October 16, 2019

The rankings, which were determined thanks to popularity and general ability to be an awesome boss according to anime fans, definitely favors the Psycho Pass franchise, with the top two spots being filled by characters from the series: Akane and Nobuchika respectively. Below them, the likes of Gintama and the Lucky Beast make appearances, along with Rei, Wakabe, and Whitebeard from Case Closed, Kemirikusa, and One Piece respectively.

The poll was released on October 16th as part of Japan’s celebration for Boss’ Day, a day to celebrate bosses from all across the world, whether they be real or fictional. While bosses in fiction are normally angrier and meaner than how they actually may be in real life, this poll proves that there are definitely some diamonds in the rough when it comes to a number of anime franchises.

We don’t know about you alll, but we’d definitely pick Whitebeard as our boss if we had to choose from the anime list presented here. He’s a stand-up guy!

Who is your favorite boss in the world of anime? Which rankings do you not agree with in Crunchyroll‘s poll? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and bosses the world over!

Psycho-Pass is an original anime series produced by Production I.G. in 2012. Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani and Katsuyuki Motohiro, and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series is set in a dystopian world where public censors scan every citizen. The machine collect data to gauge the likelihood of that person committing a crime. Whenever someone’s rating is flagged, the Public Safety Bureau responds to take them out, but things get sticky when latent criminals decide they are done being persecuted ahead of their crimes. The series has since spawned a sequel series, films, and video games.