Anime Pirate Sites Are Beating Disney & Crunchyroll

Last year, some of the biggest anime pirate sites online were shuddered. Copyright claims from major studios saw the likes of AnimeFenix, Anitaku, and GogoAnime closing up shop as more legal streaming services continue to bask in anime’s ever-growing popularity. Unfortunately, much like Marvel’s Hydra, “cut off one head and two more will take its place.” In a new report released online, one anime piracy website is doing such big numbers that it is even managing to overshadow the likes of Crunchyroll and Disney+. While the site in question still exists as of the writing of this article, we have to wonder if the added attention might see copyright claims being sent its way.

In a new report from the outlet Torrent Freak, the website “HiAnime” has received over three hundred and thirty million visitors in November of last year. This puts it above Disney+ and Crunchyroll online but doesn’t see the anime piracy site overcome the likes of Hulu. These numbers however don’t include the overall figures releated to streaming services on televisions and video game consoles worldwide. When it comes to anime piracy, companies have not only been employing copyright laws to strike down illegal competitors, but Japan is going to wild length to attempt to combat the illegal methods that still remain a fixture in the medium.

Japan’s Fight Against Piracy Using A.I.

In December of last year, it was revealed that the Japanese Agency of Cultural Affairs had allocated $2 million USD for the specific purpose of fighting against online piracy. Employing an artificial intelligence program to fight against piracy, the Agency also revealed that the piracy surrounding the worlds of anime and manga were causing an estimated $133.8 million USD in annual damages. In an official statement, JACA stated the following in using the new A.I. software,

“There are limitations to finding pirated sites with the human eye, as it takes time and cost. We would like to develop effective countermeasures to reduce pirated sites and protect rights holders.”

The U.S. Government Steps In

In October of last year, it was reported that the U.S. government had actually placed “HiAnime” on a list of “notorious piracy markets” Despite making the government list and entertainment companies attempting to take down the piracy site, as of the writing of this article, the outlet remains in operation.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to anime's fight against piracy? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest news from the high seas