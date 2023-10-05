A Classic Magical Girl Anime Is Finally Getting a Sequel

It looks like another classic anime is gearing up for a comeback. After all, a popular magical girl anime from the early 2000s is about to stage a comeback. A new report has confirmed Shugo Chara has a sequel in the works, and creator Peach Pit will be overseeing the project.

The information comes straight from Nakayoshi as the magazine made readers do a double take. It turns out Shugo Chara will get a sequel manga starting next summer. At this point, no synopsis or title for the sequel has been revealed, but fans are eager to see how Shugo Chara 2.0 fares.

After all, Shugo Chara was an incredibly popular Kodansha title when it was in publication. The series debuted in December 2005, and it lasted until 2010. As a huge hit with kids, Studio Satelight nabbed the anime rights to Shugo Chara shortly after its launch. The anime debuted in 2007 and churned out 51 episodes.

Obviously, this shojo throwback took fans by surprise, and many who grew up on Shugo Chara are ready to reunite with its heroine. The kids who read Peach Pit's manga from the start are now adults, so there is no telling where this sequel could go. If you want to give Shugo Chara a try before its comeback, the anime can be found on Crunchyroll. So for more information on the magical girl classic, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Everybody at Seiyo Elementary thinks that stylish and super cool Amu has it all. But nobody knows the real Amu, a shy girl who wishes she had the courage to truly be herself. Changing Amu's life is going to take more than wishes and dreams-it's going to take a little magic! One morning, Amu finds a surprise in her bed: three strange little eggs. Each egg contains a Guardian Character, an angel-like being who can give her the power to be someone new. With the help of her Guardian Characters, Amu is about to discover that her true self is even more amazing than she ever dreamed."

