Anime Fans Rank the Medium's Strangest Hair Styles

Anime characters have certainly shown off some insane hairstyles in the past, as series such as Dragon Ball, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more have displayed hair that we could never witness in our world without a lot of hair gel and time as one internet poll has allowed fans to pick the craziest hairstyles in all of anime! Anime has been introducing a slew of new series over the decades of its history, so don't be surprised if you see a number of characters on this list that you might have never seen before with some insane hair-dos!

Dragon Ball as a franchise has tied the hair of some of its characters to their levels of power, with the Saiyan warriors having their hair color changed or the very length of their hair shifting with the use of different levels of Super Saiyan. Though Ultra Instinct only originally changed Goku's hair slightly when he was accessing it during the Tournament of Power, it eventually took on the color of silver as he mastered this amazing ability that helped him to topple the Universe 11 fighter, Jiren! Ironically enough, no Dragon Ball characters made the list below!

The list, put together by the internet pollster of "Goo Ranking", got over 1700 votes from anime fans online for the craziest hairstyles and the top ten ranking reads as such:

10.) Wakame Isono - Sazae-San

9.) Kazuhiko Hanawa - Chibi Maruko-Chan

8.) Yugi Moto - Yu-Gi-Oh!

7.) Suneo Honekawa - Doraemon

6.) Mother - Atashin'Chi

5.) Kimio Nagasawa - Chibi Maruko-Chan

4.) Sazae Fuguta - Sazae-San

3.) Ran Mori - Detective Conan

2.) Grevil de Blois - Gosick

1.) Beatrice - Re:Zero - Starting Life In Another World

Perhaps the best-known character on this list is the protagonist of Yu-Gi-Oh! in Yugi Moto, the first duelist that was introduced in the series who shared his body with the soul of an Egyptian pharaoh! Though we don't quite know how Yugi is able to create the weird mess that resides on top of his head, it is definitely a striking image for the franchise that helped the card game hit a ton of new fans around the world!

