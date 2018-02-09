New ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ App Offers Yugi Hair Photo Filter

Do you want to be the best Duel Monsters player? Are you interested in having the soul of an Egyptian Pharaoh possess you from time to time? If so, then there is an app you’ve got to check out!

Not long ago, Yu-Gi-Oh! fans were given a big surprise on Facebook. The website’s official page for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links put up a new photo app that turns fans into Yugi Muto. Well, sort of – it gives you the hero’s gravity defying hair.

The application uses AR technology just like Snapchat to place the filter on your face. You simply have to use your phone’s Facebook Camera function to unlock the sticker and boom! You can check out your new anime hairdo.

The hair isn’t the only thing this filter will add to your photos. There is one version of the app that adds the Dark Magician if you want some companionship. So, feel free to summon that Duel Monster if the heart of the cards tells you to.

If you are not aware of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, this app may make you interested. The mobile game was created by Konami in November 2016 and lets fans play Duel Monsters on the go. Last year, the game capitalized on its famous hero’s hair with a series of commercials. The TV spots put dozens of actors in Yugi wigs and had them go about their everyday lives with the duelist’s crazy locks.

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

