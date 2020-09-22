Snapchat's Anime Filter Is Going Viral for the Right Reasons

Snapchat is one of the top social media apps out there, and it brings in millions of users daily thanks to its filters. From AR stickers to dog-eared filters, Snapchat has a lens that will suit your taste. Of course, the brand brings in new filters all the time to give others a rest, and it seems like another hit has entered its catalog. After all, the anime filter has gone live, and fans are obsessed with the look online.

If you head over to Twitter, you will see the hashtag anime filter trending in the United States. Snapchat debuted the hot lens to major hype recently, and it is starting to go viral for all the right reasons. Both anime lovers and newbies are loving the look... and it has some novice bingers eager to give anime a shot for once.

You can see a slew of reactions to the filter below in the slides. Fans from across the country have been besting out the filter to see how it works. For some, they find their anime alter ego is perfectly suited for a real show. A good number of fans believe their anime looks liken them to a protagonist's dead mom or perhaps their best friend. As for other fans, their brightly colored hair gives them the look of a main character, so it will fall to them to become Hokage or King of the Pirates. It is up to them; This is their anime story, and their endgame goal is whatever they make it.

Have you tested out the anime filter for yourself? Share your photos with us in the comments section below or with me on Twitter @MeganPetersCB!