Food Wars and Several Huge Shows Are Leaving Crunchyroll Soon

Crunchyroll is a premium destination for all things anime, and its recent partnership with Funimation has only brought more content to users. However, a new announcement from the company has tempered that synergy. After all, a couple of dozen shows are going to be leaving Crunchyroll by the month’s end, and some major hits are included in that list.

According to the update, these shows will all leave on March 31st. This means fans have a few days to catch up on the series they’ve been waiting to binge.

As for whether these shows will return to streaming, anime fans can only speculate for now. Most if not all of these exiting series are overseen by Sentai Filmworks, and many of them have large fandoms. It would be unwise to keep them from fans, so netizens are hoping these shows move to another service. Sentai Filmworks and HIDIVE recently joined forces as AMC Networks acquired the brands in January. It would make sense for HIDIVE to bolster its streaming base by becoming the exclusive source of Sentai Filmworks series. But for now, no official word has been given on that shift.

If you want to know what series are leaving Netflix, you can find the full list below:

Akame ga Kill!



Amagi Brilliant Park



Ano Natsu de Matteru



BanG Dream!



BanG Dream! Season 2



Beyond the Boundary



Black Bullet



BTOOOM!



Chivalry of a Failed Knight



Diabolik Lovers



DIABOLIK LOVERS Ⅱ: MORE,BLOOD



Familiar of Zero F



Flowers of Evil



Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma



Food Wars! The Second Plate



GATE



GIRLS und PANZER



Golden Time



Hakkenden: Eight Dogs of the East (Season 1)



Hakkenden: Eight Dogs of the East (Season 2)



Haven’t You Heard I’m Sakamoto



HENNEKO – The Hentai Prince and the Stony Cat –



Himouto! Umaru-chan



Hozuki’s Coolheadedness



Hozuki’s Coolheadedness 2



Infinite Stratos



Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon



Is The Order A Rabbit?



Is the Order a Rabbit?? (Season 2)



Kids on the Slope



Kokoro Connect



Listen to Me, Girls, I’m Your Father!



Little Busters!



Little Busters! Refrain



Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions



Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions – Heart Throb –



Majestic Prince



Medaka Box



MONSTER MUSUME EVERYDAY LIFE WITH MONSTER GIRLS



Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun



Motto Love Ru



My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU



My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Too!



Mysterious Girlfriend X



No Game No Life



Non Non Biyori



Non Non Biyori Repeat (Season 2)



Outbreak Company



Phantasy Star Online 2 The Animation



Say “I love you”



SCHOOL-LIVE!



Sunday Without God



Tanaka-kun is always listless



The Pet Girl of Sakurasou



To Love Ru



To Love Ru Darkness



To Love Ru Darkness 2



Ushio and Tora



Utawarerumono The False Faces



WATAMOTE ~No Matter How I Look at It, It’s You Guys Fault I’m Not Popular!~



Wolf Girl and Black Prince



Young Black Jack



What do you make of this big streaming shift? Will you miss any of these series?