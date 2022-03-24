Food Wars and Several Huge Shows Are Leaving Crunchyroll Soon

Crunchyroll is a premium destination for all things anime, and its recent partnership with Funimation has only brought more content to users. However, a new announcement from the company has tempered that synergy. After all, a couple of dozen shows are going to be leaving Crunchyroll by the month’s end, and some major hits are included in that list.
According to the update, these shows will all leave on March 31st. This means fans have a few days to catch up on the series they’ve been waiting to binge.
As for whether these shows will return to streaming, anime fans can only speculate for now. Most if not all of these exiting series are overseen by Sentai Filmworks, and many of them have large fandoms. It would be unwise to keep them from fans, so netizens are hoping these shows move to another service. Sentai Filmworks and HIDIVE recently joined forces as AMC Networks acquired the brands in January. It would make sense for HIDIVE to bolster its streaming base by becoming the exclusive source of Sentai Filmworks series. But for now, no official word has been given on that shift.
If you want to know what series are leaving Netflix, you can find the full list below:
- Akame ga Kill!
- Amagi Brilliant Park
- Ano Natsu de Matteru
- BanG Dream!
- BanG Dream! Season 2
- Beyond the Boundary
- Black Bullet
- BTOOOM!
- Chivalry of a Failed Knight
- Diabolik Lovers
- DIABOLIK LOVERS Ⅱ: MORE,BLOOD
- Familiar of Zero F
- Flowers of Evil
- Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma
- Food Wars! The Second Plate
- GATE
- GIRLS und PANZER
- Golden Time
- Hakkenden: Eight Dogs of the East (Season 1)
- Hakkenden: Eight Dogs of the East (Season 2)
- Haven’t You Heard I’m Sakamoto
- HENNEKO – The Hentai Prince and the Stony Cat –
- Himouto! Umaru-chan
- Hozuki’s Coolheadedness
- Hozuki’s Coolheadedness 2
- Infinite Stratos
- Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon
- Is The Order A Rabbit?
- Is the Order a Rabbit?? (Season 2)
- Kids on the Slope
- Kokoro Connect
- Listen to Me, Girls, I’m Your Father!
- Little Busters!
- Little Busters! Refrain
- Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions
- Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions – Heart Throb –
- Majestic Prince
- Medaka Box
- MONSTER MUSUME EVERYDAY LIFE WITH MONSTER GIRLS
- Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun
- Motto Love Ru
- My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU
- My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Too!
- Mysterious Girlfriend X
- No Game No Life
- Non Non Biyori
- Non Non Biyori Repeat (Season 2)
- Outbreak Company
- Phantasy Star Online 2 The Animation
- Say “I love you”
- SCHOOL-LIVE!
- Sunday Without God
- Tanaka-kun is always listless
- The Pet Girl of Sakurasou
- To Love Ru
- To Love Ru Darkness
- To Love Ru Darkness 2
- Ushio and Tora
- Utawarerumono The False Faces
- WATAMOTE ~No Matter How I Look at It, It’s You Guys Fault I’m Not Popular!~
- Wolf Girl and Black Prince
- Young Black Jack
