Anime Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over These Converse Sneakers

When it comes to the anime fandom, cosplay is a part of life for so many. The past time has become a creative outlet for thousands of fans, and they’ve learned to casually tie in looks to their everyday wear. And thanks to Converse, some new shoes have got anime fans feeling real good.

So if you’ve ever wanted to do a casual Sailor Moon cosplay, you’re going to need to check out what Converse has cooking these days.

Over on Twitter, fans began buzzing when a slew of new Converse sneakers went live online. As you can see below, the colorful pastel kicks are contemporary to say the least, and anime fans were quick to realize how well they would work for casual cosplay looks.

Converse is killin it with these, and conversely, killin me. They are all so beautiful 😭 pic.twitter.com/WfreejTpJ4 — ⚡️ M A R I ⚡️ (@KeepYourWits) June 4, 2019

“These shoes feel like some sort of anime accessory where you put them on and get some sorta beautiful mecha suit and I’m ABOUT IT,” user KeepYourWits shared, and they don’t seem to be the only one holding such an opinion.

If you are loving the pink shoes, they are a special sneaker made in collaboration with Feng Chen Wang. The bubbly sneakers come in both men and women styles while channeling quintessential Sailor Moon vibes. Converse is also selling clothing based on these shoes, but they won’t run cheap; The shoes alone will cost you a cool $120 USD, and the other pastel pieces are similarly priced. Converse’s ERX line will run between $100-120 USD, and its colorful high top shoes can be used for any anime from Neon Genesis Evangelion to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure if you plan your outfit just so.

These special sneakers might not have been developed by Converse with anime in mind, but they definitely lend to the aesthetic. With the last year, other shoe brands have delved full-on into anime as Adidas pursued sneakers based on Dragon Ball and Pokemon as of late. Skechers also represented with a One Piece shoe collection, so it is just a matter of time before Converse hopefully jumps on board.

So, which of these shoes would you want to cosplay with? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!