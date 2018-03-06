Weekly Shonen Jump Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Killer Fashion Line

This year, Shueisha will see Weekly Shonen Jump celebrate a big milestone. The popular manga anthology will turn 50 this fall, and fans are ready to celebrate all of its top series. So, one clothing brand over in Japan is making it a lot easier for everyone to do just that.

All you have to do is do some online shopping and sob over international shipping options.

Not long ago, the brand Uniqlo confirmed it is releasing a shonen-centric fashion line for Weekly Shonen Jump. The series will collect more than a dozen t-shirts featuring iconography from popular Shueisha series.

Right now, the shirts are up for pre-order at Uniqlo’s site. The collection will release in waves starting this spring.

As you can see below, fans are pretty excited for the fashion line. Many of Uniqlo’s shirts feature minimalistic designs based on Weekly Shonen Jump‘s most famous titles. Bleach has its own shirts featuring Ichigo Kurosaki and Toshiro Hitsugaya. As for Death Note, the series is selling a black t-shirt with Ryuk’s beloved apples on it.

This is a Shonen Jump 50th Anniversary x Uniqlo UT Capsule Shirt WOW WE ALL NEED THIS pic.twitter.com/f5r38WDvsG — chie (@tobiosmilk) March 4, 2018

Hunter x Hunter will also get its fair share of merchandise from the line. You can buy a super simple Phantom Troupe shirt featuring the gang’s spider logo. You can also buy shirts with prints of Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and more on them.

Of course, the fashion line pays homage to Naruto as well. You can get several shirts highlight the all-star series, and they feature characters such as Kakashi, Itachi, and Naruto. One Piece makes a strong showing as well, and the collection’s white-and-blue shirt featuring Ace is sure to make some fans teary.

This is not the only way Weekly Shonen Jumpp plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary. This year, the magazine will host a series of exhibitions in Japan honoring its top-performing titles. Shueisha will also have special activities planned at its annual Jump Festa this winter in Tokyo to honor its heralded history.

Do you want to rock any of these shirts? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!