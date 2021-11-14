Aqua Teen Hunger Force Debuts First Look at AquaDonk Side Pieces Spinoff

Aqua Teen Hunger Force has debuted a first look at its new spinoff series, AquaDonk Side Pieces! It might have been quite a while since the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series came to an end with the final episode of Aqua Teen Hunger Force Forever, but the hype for the series has been steadily building in the years since. The series’ initial cancellation was such a surprise to fans given how long it ran with the network, and now Adult Swim is ready to bring back the series with some brand new entries.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force will be returning with a series of new digital shorts that will focus on certain characters from the series. It was announced as part of an effort to expand Adult Swim’s digital programming that will also include new shorts from the Rick and Morty franchise, Robot Chicken, Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell and more, and now Adult Swim has debuted the first look at this digital spinoff, AquaDonk Side Pieces, during the special panel for the franchise as part of the virtual Adult Swim Festival. You can check out the debut clip below:

Dancing is still forbidden. But a look at AquaDonk Side Pieces is not #ATHF https://t.co/ONVT27o3Nx pic.twitter.com/ILqyo4RciM — adult swim (@adultswim) November 14, 2021

It was also revealed during the special panel for the series that AquaDonk Side Pieces runs “about 8-10 episodes,” and while the length of each episode is still a mystery, it has been confirmed for a premiere next year, and the spinoff is currently described by Adult Swim as such, “Aquadonk Side Pieces is the long-awaited continuation of the beloved Adult Swim animated series Aqua Teen Hunger Force where fans will be bestowed with the gift of learning what happens in the later lives of various side characters and villains such as The Mooninites, The Plutonians, MC Pee Pants, The Frat Aliens, Happy Time Harry, Handbanana, and The Cybernetic Ghost of Christmas Past. Aquadonk Side Pieces was created by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis.”

This won’t be the only major return for the fan favorite either as Aqua Teen Hunger Force is coming back with a new movie that is also scheduled to debut next year. But what do you think of this first look at AquaDonk Side Pieces? What are you hoping to see with the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!