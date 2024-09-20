Arcane Season 2 Announces Three-Part Premiere: Watch New Clip

Arcane Season 2 is coming to Netflix this November and not only do we now know exactly when, but how as well. During Netflix's Geeked Week Live 2024 event on Thursday, the streamer revealed that the conclusion of Arcane will debut on November 9th and will return in three acts. Act One will begin on November 9th, Act Two debuts on November 16th, Act Three, the final act, will release on November 23rd. More information about each act is set to be announced. You can check out a clip from the three-part premiere below.

In addition to the three-act conclusion, it was also revealed by Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell — who voice Vi and Jinx respectively — that there will be an all-new after show called Afterglow. Afterglow will allow fans to "find out everything they need to know about each act". More details about Afterglow will be announced.

"Based on champions and lore from the League of Legends universe, Arcane follows the story of two orphaned sisters, Vi and Powder, as they fight to make a name for themselves in the derelict, underground alleyways of Zaun. Dreaming of a day when they can experience some of the wealth and opulence of the city of Piltover just above them, Vi, Powder, and friends undertake a seemingly simple heist that, unbeknownst to them, will forever alter their destinies and the fate of both cities."

Arcane is described by Netflix as one of its most successful animated series ever and is created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee with the series being executive produced by Linke, Marc Merrill, and Brandon Beck. The series features the voice talent of Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), Annie Award winner Ella Purnell (Jinx), Katie Leung (Caitlyn), Reed Shannon (Ekko), Amirah Vann (Sevika), Mick Wingert (Heimerdinger), Ellen Thomas (Ambess), and Brett Tucker (Singed) among others.

While Arcane is ending with Season 2, its animated world has already been confirmed to be expanding. Back in June it was confirmed that spinoffs are in the work for the League of Legends property.

"The story of Arcane wraps up with the second season. Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey, and our partnership with the wonderful animation studio in Paris called Fortiche," Linke said previously.

"[Jinx and Vi's] arcs have grown so far beyond our original dreams for them and we want to give the same treatment to more champions," Linke continued. "So, we're currently working on our next projects across television and film, and we're hopeful that we can share more by the end of the year. We're still really early in the stages of that process, and these things do take a lot of time, but we'd like to share updates with you when whenever we can."

Season 2 of Arcane will return with a three-act conclusion beginning on November 9th on Netflix. The first season is currently streaming.