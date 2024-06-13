Arcane Spinoffs Are in the Works, Netflix Confirms

Arcane might be a part of the League of Legends franchise but the animated series has created an identity all its own thanks to Netflix. First debuting in November of 2021, both animation and gaming fans alike have been waiting to see the return of Jinx and Vi as the two sisters are on a collision course. While many fans were taken aback at the news that the second season will be Arcane's last, a co-creator on the series has confirmed that there are spinoffs in the works to expand on the animated world.

Christian Linke, co-creator of Arcane, stated in a new video that the creative team always had an ending in mind for the beloved animated series. Despite Arcane ending with its second season, Linke hinted at what is to come for the League of Legends franchise in the realm of animation, "The story of Arcane wraps up with the second season. Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey, and our partnership with the wonderful animation studio in Paris called Fortiche."

(Photo: Netflix)

The League of Legends' Spinoffs Confirmed

While Linke didn't state which characters would be the focus of the upcoming spinoffs, the co-creator did mention how the franchise wants to give a similar treatment to more "champions" that Jinx and Vi had received, "Their arcs have grown so far beyond our original dreams for them and we want to give the same treatment to more champions. So we're currently working on our next projects across television and film, and we're hopeful that we can share more by the end of the year. We're still really early in the stages of that process, and these things do take a lot of time, but we'd like to share updates with you whenever we can."

If you have yet to catch the first season of Arcane, all the episodes are currently available to stream on Netflix. Here's how the platform describes the animated series that has received some serious critical acclaim, "In the cities of Piltover and Zaun, tensions rise as inventors, hooligans, politicians, and crime lords grow increasingly dissatisfied with the constraints of a devastated society. With the situation on the verge of being unsustainable, two sisters steal an artifact of immeasurable power. Discovery and danger collide as heroes are born and bonds are broken. Will this power change the world? Or will it lead to ruin? This is the world of Arcane."

Via League of Legends