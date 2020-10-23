Assassins Creed Valhalla Gets Manga Crossover From Vinland Saga Creator

Assassin's Creed is returning to the world of video games with their upcoming release in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, re-imagining the ruthless assassins in a time of Vikings and the new video game will be getting a manga that not only is created by Makoto Yukimura of Vinland Saga fame, but uniting the two franchises in one short story. While a second season for Vinland Saga's anime has yet to be confirmed, the stellar first season has created a passionate fan base that will surely want to read this spin-off story that sees Thorfinn come into contact with this unique world of assassins!

Releasing next month, Ubisoft's insanely popular franchise of Assassin's Creed will be introducing this new installment that relies on one of the biggest strengths of the series in that it is able to create new characters and conflicts in different time periods. The latest video game will take us into the shoes of the vikings, incorporating the guild of assassins that has had a serious impact on the events of the world into this age. With Vinland Saga definitely being the anime franchise that most closely resembles this game, it's amazing to see that a crossover manga is being produced by the manga's creator in Makoto Yukimura.

Ubisoft Japan shared details and a number of panels for the Assassin's Creed/Vinland Saga crossover short story that will seemingly take the protagonist of Valhalla and put him into the path of Thorfinn, the young man who is attempting to gain revenge for his slain father by becoming a monstrous warrior himself:

Assassin's Creed first began in the world of video games in 2007, introducing fans to a surprising world wherein "assassins" are controlled by denizens of the future using virtual reality technology to re-live some of these amazing events from the past.

What do you think of this big crossover between Assassin's Creed and Vinland Saga that is created by the legendary mangaka responsible for Thorfinn? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of vikings in anime and video games!