Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC Specs Revealed

In case you missed it, developer Ubisoft has released the PC specs for the upcoming video game Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The latest and greatest Assassin's Creed video game is set to release for basically everything but the PlayStation 5 on November 10th followed by the PS5 version on November 12th, and while it is sure to look real good on the next-gen consoles, PC remains where it is at for customization.

You can check out the full PC specs, including various levels of what is and is not acceptable for running it at certain settings, below:

(Photo: Ubisoft)

And if for whatever reason that Recommended section is a bit hard to parse, here it is in pure text form for ease of access:

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 5 1600 - 3.2 Ghz / i7-4790 - 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 570 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1060 - 6GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Here is how Ubisoft describes the upcoming video game on its official website:

"Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Explore a beautiful, mysterious open world where you'll face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan's new settlement, and forge alliances to win glory and earn a place in Valhalla.

"England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?"

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release on November 10th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC. It will also release for the PlayStation 5 when the console releases on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Assassin's Creed title right here.

