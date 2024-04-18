Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Puts Fun Spin on Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are currently waiting for Satoru Gojo to make his comeback to the anime, but one cosplay has brought him back in a wild new way! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 adapted the Shibuya Incident arc from Gege Akutami's original manga series, and with it kicked off a series of the most intense fights seen in the anime to date. This all started with a major surprise, however, as Gojo not only unleashed more of his true abilities in a fight for the first real time of the arc, but he also took a surprising loss and was locked away.

The fake Suguru Geto was able to enact his longstanding plan to trap Gojo within the Prison Realm, and thus Gojo was not able to help Yuji Itadori and the rest of the surviving sorcerers fight off all of the Cursed Spirit threats that popped up throughout the arc. As Jujutsu Kaisen currently works on returning with Season 3 of the anime in the future, fans are still waiting for Gojo jimself to return. But they probably won't be waiting as eagerly after seeing Low Cost Cosplay's twisted Gojo cosplay on Instagram. Check it out:

What's Next for the Jujutsu Kaisen Anime?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been announced to be in the works, but has yet to give an update on its potential release window or date as of the time of publication. It's going to be even more of a wait for Gojo to return to the center of the action as the anime tackles the Culling Game arc next, but you can revisit all of his big moments so far with the first two seasons of the TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

