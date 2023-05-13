Atelier Ryza Anime Sets Release Date With New Trailer, Poster

The Atelier Ryza franchise will be making the jump from video games to anime with a new anime adaptation coming our way this Summer, and now there's been a release date announced for the Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout anime with a new trailer and poster! Published by Koei Tecmo and developed by Gust, the first entry in the "Secret" role playing game franchise first hit shelves back in 2019 and has become such a success that multiple sequels have already been developed. Now the series will be reaching a whole new audience with its upcoming anime adaptation.

The anime adaptation for Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout was previously announced to hit later this year as part of the upcoming Summer 2023 anime schedule, and now a new trailer and poster for the Atelier Ryza anime confirms it will be launching on July 1st in Japan. It was also announced that Sangantsu no Phantasia will be performing the opening theme, "Golden Ray," which you can check out a bit of in the trailer above. You can check out the newest poster for the Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout anime below:

How to Watch Atelier Ryza Anime

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout will be launching on July 1st in Japan, but has yet to reveal its international release plans as of this writing. Directed by Emma Yuzuriha for Liden Films, the Atelier Ryza anime will also feature Yashichiro Takahashi handling the series composition, Tomoyuki Shitaya will be providing the character designs adapting Toridamono's original designs from the video game release, and Kazuki Yanagawa, composer for the Atelier series in general, will be composing the music for the TV anime adaptation as well.

There will also be a returning Japanese voice cast from the original Atelier Ryza video games with the likes of Hitomi Owada as Klaudia Valentz, Takuma Terashima as Lent Marslink, Yui Kondo as Tao Mongarten, Hirofumi Nojima as Empel Vollmer, and Haruka Terui as Lila Decyrus confirmed as of the time of this writing. But more details will be revealed the closer we get to the new anime's release.

How do you like the newest look at the Atelier Ryza anime? Will you be checking it out when it releases this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!