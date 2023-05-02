Witch Hat Atelier Creator Shares The Owl House Tribute Art

It turns out the creator behind Witch Hat Atelier is also a fan of The Owl House as they have shared some special art for the series in celebration of The Owl House's recent series finale! Witch Hat Atelier is one of the most beloved manga series running today due to the way it handles its own world of witches and magic, and shares enough in common with The Owl House that fans of the now ended Disney animated series could end up seeking it out next. Now these two worlds have united in an official capacity with some special new art from Witch Hat Atelier's creator.

Running in the pages of Kodansha's Monthly Morning Two magazine for the last few years and winning all sorts of international awards as a result, Witch Hat Atelier has a bright future ahead of it (especially with an official Witch Hat Atelier anime adaptation now in the works). Series creator Kamome Shirahama took some time to celebrate how far The Owl House had come during its own run with some special new tribute art of Luz, Eda, and King with fans on Twitter. Now we just need a full crossover someday! Check it out below:

How to Watch The Owl House

The Owl House series creator Dana Terrace responded to the Kamome Shirahama's special tribute on Twitter as well sharing with fans, "I'm briefly back bc I JUST saw this. I've melted. I'm a puddle. This is so cute. THANK YOU! And for those of you who're lookin for a magical, queer, heart-racing story of empathy and self discovery please do yourself a favor and go read WITCH HAT ATELIER!!!" Along with reading Witch Hat Atelier, now's the best time to check out The Owl House too.

You can find all three seasons of The Owl House now streaming with Disney+, and the complete series is teased as such, "Luz, a self-assured teenage human girl, accidentally stumbles upon a portal to a magical new world where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting."

