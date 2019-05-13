Attack on Titan Casts Cart Titan Voice Actor

Attack on Titan is busy with its new season, and the anime has been intense as of late to say the least. With an all-out war brewing for Shiganshina, fans are curious about how the Titan Shifters will come out of this attack, and attention has shifted to one Titan in particular.

At long last, casting has been done for a favorite Titan, and fans are eager to hear the character come to life. So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for Attack on Titan below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, reports from Japan confirmed casting has been completed for the Cart Titan, one of the latter Attack on Titan shifters to debut. Actress Manami Numakura will voice the Cart Titan and bring its human counterpart Pieck to life.

For those of you unfamiliar with Numakura, the actress has a lengthy voice acting resume. Born in 1988, the star is known for her music and work in anime. Numakura has shown up in series such as Assassination Classroom, Fairy Tail, The IDOLMASTER, Overlord, and more. Now, the actress will be able to add Attack on Titan to her growing resume, and fans are eager to hear her take on Pieck before season three wraps.

At this time, there is no word on when the Cart Titan will show up on the small screen as Attack on Titan is busy highlighting several familiar faces these days. Not only is Eren Jaeger’s Attack Titan in full force, but he has found himself pitted against the Armored Titan, Colossal Titan, and Beast Titan to boot.

So, are you ready to see Pieck come into her own in the anime? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!