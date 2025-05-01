Pluto TV Unveils Huge Anime Arrivals For May

There are plenty of streaming services that recognize that important of anime, with platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, and more housing classic series and even making original anime of their own. In a new press release, Pluto TV has confirmed that it is celebrating the anime world with a special event known as “Ani-May.” Set to air eight hundred-plus hours of anime, one hundred and twenty-plus movies, and add fifty new anime series to its roster, the Paramount streaming service is coming out swinging this month.

Beginning today, May 1st, Pluto TV will be teaming up with the anime platform HIDIVE to add a brand new free channel focused entirely on Inuyasha. The platform will then focus on anime films on another channel, along with a channel that will feature major series including Bakugan, Beyblade, Slugterra, and D-Gata Defenders to name a few. On the anime movies side of the equation, Pluto TV is drawing from Inuyasha: The Final Act, Bleach: Hellverse, Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead, and the Hunter x Hunter films. You can see a breakdown of all the anime collabs that are coming to Pluto TV later this month.

Pluto TV Anime Channels

● Thursday, May 1 – Sunday, May 4: Dive into a dark, psychological sci-fi journey with Go Nagai’s The Devil Lady marathon.

● Monday, May 5 – Sunday, May 11: Get bizarre with back-to-back episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, featuring iconic moments from the Joestar lineage.

● Monday, May 12 – Sunday, May 18: Join Gon and Killua for an epic HUNTER x HUNTER marathon packed with action, heart, and unforgettable battles.

● Monday, May 19 – Sunday, May 25: Buckle up for high-octane nostalgia with the Speed Racer marathon, showcasing the original Mach 5 adventures.

● Monday, May 26 – Saturday, May 31: Step into the shadows with a full-throttle Death Note marathon — from Light’s first encounter with Ryuk to the psychological warfare with L.

Pluto TV HiDive Collabs

● Saturday, May 3 (All Day): Bring your appetite for drama and delicious competition with a Food Wars marathon.

● Saturday, May 10 (All Day): Enter a world of magic and fate with a full-day Fate/Stay Night marathon.

● Saturday, May 17 – Sunday, May 18: Celebrate the light-hearted charm of K-On! with an extended weekend marathon of this beloved music-themed slice-of-life series.

● Saturday, May 24 (All Day): It’s teen angst meets romantic comedy in an all-day My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU marathon.

● Friday, May 30 – Saturday, May 31: Prepare for tears and timeless emotion with a two-day Clannad marathon.

Pluto TV Anime Movies

● Saturday, May 17 (1:00 PM – 3:30 AM): Enter the soul society with an epic Bleach movie marathon.

● Sunday, May 18 (7:00 PM – 2:00 AM): Double the drama with a HUNTERxHUNTER movie double feature.

● Saturday, May 24 – Sunday, May 25: Ninja fans, rejoice! It’s a Naruto movie weekend marathon.

● Friday, May 30 (All Day): Travel back in time with a nostalgic 80s–90s Throwback Anime Movie Marathon.

● Saturday, May 31 (All Day): Enjoy a double feature of classic cool with Urusei Yatsura and City Hunter movie marathons.

Special Spotlights

● Sailor Moon – Saturday, May 3 @ 7:30 PM: Relive the magic with the Sailor Moon Movie Marathon, including Sailor Moon R: The Movie, Sailor Moon S: The Movie, and Sailor Moon Super S: The Movie.

● Monday, May 5 (All Day): Celebrate Monkey D. Luffy’s birthday with an action-packed marathon featuring Luffy’s most iconic moments, from clashes with Arlong, Crocodile, Enel, Lucci, Hordy, and Doflamingo, to the unforgettable moment he punches a celestial dragon. The marathon also includes the introduction of Gears 2 and 3 and Luffy’s iconic song from the Skypiea Arc.

● Yu-Gi-Oh! – Saturday, May 17 @ 4:00 PM: The duel is on with the Yu-Gi-Oh! Movie Marathon, featuring Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie, The Dark Side of Dimensions, and Bonds Beyond Time.

● Lupin the 3rd – Saturday, May 24 @ 4:00 PM: Heists, humor, and hijinks with a Lupin the 3rd Movie Marathon.

To hype this upcoming anime bonanza, the press release revealed a statement from Pluto TV SVP of Programming, Scott Reich, “With this extensive category refresh, we’re deepening Pluto TV’s commitment to the anime community, and its incredibly passionate and engaged fandom. Whether a lifelong fan or new to the genre, our expanded Anime category offers something for everyone. This update underscores our dedication to super-serving niche audiences with curated, high-quality, free programming and delivering a streaming experience that truly speaks to the heart of fandoms.”