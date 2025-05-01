Jujutsu Kaisen Drops New Look at Its Greatest Ship Ahead of Movie Release

Following the overwhelming success of Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen and the action-packed Shibuya Arc, MAPPA surprised fans with not only immediate confirmation of Season 3 but also a compilation movie of the Hidden Inventory Arc. Also known as the Gojo’s Part Arc, as the name implies, the arc dives into a side of Gojo that fans had never seen before, adding much-needed context to his character and his relationship with Geto, which plays a major role in the Shibuya Arc. The omnibus film is quickly approaching its release date, and in celebration, fans just got a new look at Gojo and Geto in the throes of youth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As per a recent listing on Amazon Japan, a new illustration of young Gojo and Geto will be on the cover of Animage Magazine’s June 2025 issue. The cover features the tragic duo smiling brightly while riding a bike, with Gojo featured in his round sunglasses holding a bottle of water. The issue goes on sale on May 10th, and though the cover doesn’t explicitly mention an interview of any sort included, time will tell whether the magazine has any other goodies in store for Jujutsu Kaisen fans.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Gojo and Geto Grace the Cover of Animage Yet Again

Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time Gojo and Geto have been featured on the cover of Animage. The stracrossed duo also graced the cover of Animage Magazine back in July 2023 and have also been featured on Newtype Magazine’s September 2023 issue and the cover of Nikkei Entertainment’s August 2023 issue along with Riko Amanai. That said, given the upcoming release of the Hidden Inventory movie, the recent feature on Animage could not have been better timed to hype the release even further.

Talking about the release itself, the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc compilation movie was first announced at Jump Festa 2025, and is expected to hit theaters across Japan on May 30th, 2025. Though a global release has yet to be officially announced, given the success of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, it’s very possible that the film will make its way to international fans soon enough.

All that said, for now, fans need to prepare themselves to have their hearts broken all over again by Gojo and Geto’s tragic backstory. Though essentially a prelude to the Shibuya Arc, the Hidden Inventory arc completely recontextualizes the events of Jujustu Kaisen 0 and is crucial to understanding Gojo’s character going into future arcs of Jujutsu Kaisen, and the compilation film may just be the perfect refresher until Season 3 arrives.

Source: Amazon Japan.