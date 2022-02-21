Attack on Titan Unleashes Its Most Terrifying Colossal Titan Yet

Attack on Titan has gone through its paces in the last decade, and it will not be long before the series closes shop. The show is working its way through season four, and so far, all things are looking good for the series. Of course, the same cannot be said for its heroes as Eren has made some massive turns in the last few months, and the anime’s shift has fans eyeing its Colossal Titans rather closely these days.

After all, season four has made it clear that these beasts are the end-all of humanity. Eren hopes to use his new army of Colossal Titans to destroy the world, and these new giants are far more terrifying than anything the show has witnessed before.

As you can see above, the Colossal Titans commanded by Eren are certainly different from the Colossal Titan we saw in the anime’s first few seasons. Bertholt’s titan became the template for Colossal Titans, and much of their design is still the same under Eren. None of the Rumbling soldiers look anything like Armin’s Colossal Titan, but even though they are similar to Bertholt’s form, they are not the same.

WIT Studio gave Bertholt a unique style given he was the only Colossal Titan running around back then, but MAPPA has streamlined the look. As you can see, the design is easier to replicate despite its complex shading. And to make things worse, these new Colossal Titans are downright terrifying. From their sharp features to their hooded eyes, Bertholt’s titan has nothing on this new army. So naturally, you can expect MAPPA to lean into these titans and their deadly strength as Eren closes in on his targets overseas.

What do you think of MAPPA's Colossal Titan here? Do you believe the studio's aesthetic has improved since the first half of season four?